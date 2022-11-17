Contrasting Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) and Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO)

Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Rating) and Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Silo Pharma and Canada Goose, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silo Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Canada Goose 0 3 4 0 2.57

Canada Goose has a consensus price target of $32.10, indicating a potential upside of 74.36%. Given Canada Goose’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canada Goose is more favorable than Silo Pharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

44.2% of Canada Goose shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Canada Goose shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Silo Pharma and Canada Goose’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silo Pharma N/A N/A N/A Canada Goose 7.37% 29.25% 8.45%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silo Pharma and Canada Goose’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silo Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Canada Goose $876.26 million 2.21 $75.47 million $0.61 30.18

Canada Goose has higher revenue and earnings than Silo Pharma.

Summary

Canada Goose beats Silo Pharma on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma. Inc., a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. It is developing solutions to address various underserved conditions. The company seeks to acquire and/or develop intellectual property or technology rights from universities and researchers to treat rare diseases, including the use of psychedelic drugs, such as psilocybin, and the benefits they may have in certain cases involving depression, mental health issues, and neurological disorders. The company focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications, such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and other rare neurological disorders. The company was formerly known as Uppercut Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Silo Pharma, Inc. in September 2020. Silo Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons. As of April 3, 2022, the company operated through its 56 national e-commerce markets and 41 directly operated retail stores in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It also sells its products through wholesale partners and distributors. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

