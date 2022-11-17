Financial Survey: Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF) versus ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) and Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Box Ships has a beta of -1.1, indicating that its stock price is 210% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.8% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 45.16% 143.68% 59.84% Box Ships N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Box Ships’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $10.73 billion 0.30 $4.64 billion $51.59 0.52 Box Ships N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Box Ships.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Box Ships, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 1 5 0 0 1.83 Box Ships 0 0 0 0 N/A

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus target price of $42.66, suggesting a potential upside of 58.29%. Given ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is more favorable than Box Ships.

Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services beats Box Ships on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders. The company also offers ZIMonitor, a premium reefer cargo tracking service. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 118 vessels, which included 110 container vessels and 8 vehicle transport vessels, of which four vessels were owned by it and 114 vessels are chartered-in; and network of 70 weekly lines. The company was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

About Box Ships

Box Ships Inc. provides commercial management services to shipping companies worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Voula, Greece.

