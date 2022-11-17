Critical Survey: First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) and Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF)

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) and Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Dexus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Industrial Realty Trust $476.29 million 13.45 $271.00 million $2.96 16.38 Dexus N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Industrial Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Dexus.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Industrial Realty Trust 0 3 3 0 2.50 Dexus 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for First Industrial Realty Trust and Dexus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $50.69, indicating a potential upside of 4.55%. Given First Industrial Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First Industrial Realty Trust is more favorable than Dexus.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Dexus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Industrial Realty Trust 75.75% 16.70% 8.66% Dexus N/A N/A N/A

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats Dexus on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, we own and have under development approximately 64.1 million square feet of industrial space as of September 30, 2020.

About Dexus

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $44.3 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly own $16.5 billion of office and industrial properties. We manage a further $15.6 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party clients. The group's $11.4 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. With 1.6 million square metres of office workspace across 51 properties, we are Australia's preferred office partner. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by more than 29,000 investors from 24 countries. With 36 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk adjusted returns for investors.

