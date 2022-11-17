Jon Mortimore Purchases 57 Shares of Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Rating) insider Jon Mortimore purchased 57 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £148.77 ($174.82).

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

Dr. Martens stock opened at GBX 277.40 ($3.26) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.99. The company has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,548.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 243.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 241.18. Dr. Martens plc has a twelve month low of GBX 174.70 ($2.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 448.20 ($5.27).

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

