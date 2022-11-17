Head to Head Comparison: Tailwind Acquisition (NYSE:TWND) & Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) and Tailwind Acquisition (NYSE:TWND – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Exponent and Tailwind Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Exponent alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exponent 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tailwind Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exponent presently has a consensus price target of $120.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.25%. Given Exponent’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Exponent is more favorable than Tailwind Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

90.4% of Exponent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Tailwind Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Exponent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Tailwind Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Exponent and Tailwind Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exponent 20.06% 27.40% 16.50% Tailwind Acquisition N/A -133.06% 9.46%

Risk and Volatility

Exponent has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tailwind Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exponent and Tailwind Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exponent $466.27 million 11.02 $101.20 million $1.90 53.41 Tailwind Acquisition N/A N/A $17.79 million N/A N/A

Exponent has higher revenue and earnings than Tailwind Acquisition.

Summary

Exponent beats Tailwind Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exponent

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering. The Environmental and Health segment offers services in the areas of chemical regulation and food safety, ecological and biological sciences, environmental and earth sciences, and health sciences. The company offers approximately 90 technical disciplines to solve pressing and complicated challenges facing stakeholders. It serves clients in chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, food, beverage and nutrition, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, technology, industrial equipment, transportation, and other sectors of the economy. The company was formerly known as The Failure Group, Inc. and changed its name to Exponent, Inc. in 1998. Exponent, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Tailwind Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the consumer internet, digital media, and marketing technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.