Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives SEK 180.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is SEK 180.13.

SWDBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 162 to SEK 165 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 195 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 147 to SEK 153 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 168 to SEK 176 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Swedbank AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at SEK 15.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is SEK 14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is SEK 13.95. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of SEK 12.14 and a 52 week high of SEK 21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of SEK 0.44 by SEK 0.04. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 36.28%. The firm had revenue of SEK 1.33 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Swedbank AB will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.