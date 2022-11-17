Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Head to Head Review

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Corners Property Trust $199.38 million 11.25 $85.58 million $1.23 21.74 Ashford Hospitality Trust $805.41 million 0.29 -$267.01 million ($4.46) -1.50

Four Corners Property Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Four Corners Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Corners Property Trust 0 3 3 0 2.50 Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Four Corners Property Trust and Ashford Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus price target of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.96%. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 149.88%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Four Corners Property Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Corners Property Trust 45.13% 9.86% 4.92% Ashford Hospitality Trust -11.92% N/A -3.46%

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

