Brokerages Set Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Price Target at C$75.22

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$76.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Stantec Stock Down 0.5 %

TSE STN opened at C$66.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.33 billion and a PE ratio of 38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$53.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.10.

Stantec Announces Dividend

About Stantec

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.75%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

