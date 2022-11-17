Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Receives $64.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on GCO shares. StockNews.com lowered Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

GCO opened at $49.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.38. Genesco has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.93.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Genesco had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Genesco will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Genesco by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 30,324 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Genesco by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after acquiring an additional 20,290 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genesco by 67.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 284,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 114,053 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Genesco by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 261,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Genesco by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

