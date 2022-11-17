Brokerages Set i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Target Price at $31.50

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of IIIV opened at $22.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $719.24 million, a PE ratio of -33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $30.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in i3 Verticals by 170.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in i3 Verticals by 215.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

