AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Receives $3.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AcuityAds from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital raised AcuityAds from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on AcuityAds from C$5.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on AcuityAds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of ATY stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.83 million, a P/E ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATY. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AcuityAds by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 8.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

