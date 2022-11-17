Analysts Set TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) PT at $12.00

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.03.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTI shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on TechnipFMC to $12.40 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $12.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 1.78. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth about $1,586,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,881,000. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 22.4% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 44,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 4,353.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,860,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,666,000 after buying an additional 4,750,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 37.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 19,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

