Brokerages Set Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Target Price at GBX 652.71

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 652.71 ($7.67).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RMV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 634 ($7.45) to GBX 497 ($5.84) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Rightmove from GBX 618 ($7.26) to GBX 608 ($7.14) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Rightmove Stock Down 4.5 %

Rightmove stock opened at GBX 540.60 ($6.35) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,457.27. Rightmove has a 1-year low of GBX 437.80 ($5.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 810 ($9.52). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 521.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 569.24.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

