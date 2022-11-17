Brokerages Set Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Price Target at $9.50

Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tilly’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on Tilly’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Tilly’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $8.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Activity

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.78 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 21.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Hezy Shaked bought 41,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $285,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,960. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Hezy Shaked purchased 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $285,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 6,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $44,073.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,045 shares in the company, valued at $194,071.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 44,200 shares of company stock valued at $307,291. Insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 34.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 435,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

Featured Articles

