Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives $37.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.29.

MRUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Merus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Merus Price Performance

Shares of MRUS opened at $18.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $855.22 million, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.91. Merus has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $33.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53.

Insider Transactions at Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.07. Merus had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 139.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merus will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg bought 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $133,531.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,870 shares in the company, valued at $592,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,236 shares of company stock worth $361,189. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merus by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Merus by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Merus by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Merus by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

