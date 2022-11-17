Brokerages Set Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) PT at $34.13

Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.13.

CTRA has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $26.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.53. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.