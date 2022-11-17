Analysts Set Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target at $186.84

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.84.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on DBOEY shares. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($180.41) to €170.00 ($175.26) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse to €197.70 ($203.81) in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €198.00 ($204.12) to €202.00 ($208.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.
Deutsche Börse Price Performance
Deutsche Börse stock opened at $17.58 on Monday. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
