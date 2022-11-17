Brokerages Set Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Price Target at $218.82

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Penumbra from $163.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Penumbra stock opened at $197.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -241.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 5.23. Penumbra has a one year low of $114.86 and a one year high of $290.36.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.48, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,792,862.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,924 shares of company stock worth $1,620,945 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,322,000 after acquiring an additional 453,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,266 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,300,000 after purchasing an additional 90,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,731,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 13.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 972,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,117,000 after acquiring an additional 113,992 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

