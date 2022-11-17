United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Trading of United Microelectronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 277,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 23,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,366,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,752,000 after purchasing an additional 51,566 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,456,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,288,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,694 shares during the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics Stock Down 6.2 %

United Microelectronics Company Profile

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $7.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.12.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Featured Articles

