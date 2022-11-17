Analysts Set Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) PT at $15.06

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.06.

MARA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Digital

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Stock Down 12.5 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 10.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,783,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 7.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 27.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,222,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after acquiring an additional 262,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 1,466.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $970.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 5.05. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

