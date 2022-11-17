Analysts Set Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) PT at $15.06

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.06.
MARA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.
Insider Transactions at Marathon Digital
In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital
Marathon Digital Stock Down 12.5 %
Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $970.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 5.05. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98.
Marathon Digital Company Profile
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marathon Digital (MARA)
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.