JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Receives GBX 262.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 262.14 ($3.08).

JD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 735 ($8.64) to GBX 630 ($7.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.35) to GBX 180 ($2.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.23) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.17) to GBX 175 ($2.06) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.47) to GBX 180 ($2.12) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Insider Activity at JD Sports Fashion

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Andy Long bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £24,250 ($28,495.89).

JD Sports Fashion Stock Down 4.0 %

JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend

JD stock opened at GBX 114.95 ($1.35) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.93 billion and a PE ratio of 1,995.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 107.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 117.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a GBX 0.13 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Recommended Stories

