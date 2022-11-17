British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives $570.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $570.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on British Land from GBX 700 ($8.23) to GBX 530 ($6.23) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered British Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Panmure Gordon lowered British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. HSBC raised British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $4.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28. British Land has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

