Analysts Set Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) PT at $12.50

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.38.

ARHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Arhaus to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arhaus from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Arhaus Price Performance

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $8.49 on Monday. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

In other news, Director Alton F. Doody III bought 11,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arhaus by 56.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Stories

