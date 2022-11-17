FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Issued By Desjardins (NYSE:GRP.U)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a report issued on Sunday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will earn $3.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.41. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s FY2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GRP.U opened at $59.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.1881 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

