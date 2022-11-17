Research Analysts Set Expectations for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCTX)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BriaCell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

BCTX opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $12.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BriaCell Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 583,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,607,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 255,245 shares in the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the management of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Bria-IMT, a whole-cell cancer vaccine that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials in combination with the immunotherapy development candidates retifanlimab.

