Research Analysts Set Expectations for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCTX)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BriaCell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.
BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %
BCTX opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $12.47.
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the management of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Bria-IMT, a whole-cell cancer vaccine that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials in combination with the immunotherapy development candidates retifanlimab.
