Analysts Offer Predictions for Stantec Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Stantec in a research report issued on Sunday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Get Stantec alerts:

STN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stantec from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Stantec Price Performance

Stantec Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stantec

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Stantec by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in Stantec by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Stantec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stantec by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stantec

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.