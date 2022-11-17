Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 13th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on AQN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Desjardins lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.90.

TSE:AQN opened at C$10.23 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of C$10.07 and a one year high of C$20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$6.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.246 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.93%.

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Senior Officer Arun Banskota acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.30 per share, with a total value of C$1,476,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 196,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,411,980.80. In other news, Director Christopher Huskilson bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,667.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$595,793.10. Also, Senior Officer Arun Banskota bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.30 per share, with a total value of C$1,476,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 196,096 shares in the company, valued at C$2,411,980.80.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

