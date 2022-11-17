Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued on Sunday, November 13th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Auto Prop Reit Price Performance

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$20.84 million during the quarter.

Auto Prop Reit Announces Dividend

Auto Prop Reit Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

