Cormark Lowers MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$23.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target cut by research analysts at Cormark from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.97.

MAG stock opened at C$20.73 on Tuesday. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$13.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 28.86 and a current ratio of 30.10. The company has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.13.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.2799999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 15,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total transaction of C$250,552.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,957,346.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

