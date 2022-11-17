MDA (TSE:MDA) PT Lowered to C$8.50 at BMO Capital Markets

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MDA from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of MDA from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get MDA alerts:

MDA Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MDA opened at C$6.64 on Monday. MDA has a 1-year low of C$6.20 and a 1-year high of C$14.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$788.11 million and a P/E ratio of 166.00.

About MDA

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.