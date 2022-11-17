Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Lowered to C$14.50

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC cut their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.68.

TSE IIP.UN opened at C$12.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.59, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 4.58. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.79 and a 1 year high of C$17.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.37.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

