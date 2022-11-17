Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at National Bankshares

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

TSE INO.UN opened at C$3.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.04. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$3.32 and a 12 month high of C$10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$124.56 million and a PE ratio of 20.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.47.

Insider Activity

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

In related news, Director Marc Manasterski purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.50 per share, with a total value of C$54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,000.

(Get Rating)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.