MDA (TSE:MDA) PT Lowered to C$12.00

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 80.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of MDA from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of MDA from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday.

Get MDA alerts:

MDA Trading Down 0.6 %

MDA stock opened at C$6.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.32. MDA has a one year low of C$6.20 and a one year high of C$14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of C$788.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.00.

About MDA

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.