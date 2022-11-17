American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$3.75 at Scotiabank

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.35 to C$3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Performance

HOT.UN stock opened at C$2.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$220.54 million and a P/E ratio of 23.33. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$2.72 and a twelve month high of C$4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.33.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

