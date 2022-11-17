Scotiabank Increases Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Price Target to C$42.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.79% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of TSE GCG.A opened at C$28.04 on Tuesday. Guardian Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$24.50 and a 52-week high of C$46.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$26.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$735.94 million and a PE ratio of 5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

