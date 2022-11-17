Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerflex currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.63.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex Stock Up 0.5 %

TSE EFX opened at C$7.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.70. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$4.99 and a 12 month high of C$9.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$964.81 million and a P/E ratio of -31.97.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Enerflex

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Enerflex’s payout ratio is presently -38.93%.

In other Enerflex news, Director Kevin Jerome Reinhart bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.78 per share, with a total value of C$77,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$398,725.

About Enerflex

(Get Rating)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.