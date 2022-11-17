Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$93.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GRT.UN. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$99.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$95.57.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GRT.UN stock opened at C$78.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$77.54. The firm has a market cap of C$5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$63.29 and a 1 year high of C$105.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2583 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

