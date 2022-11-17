Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$92.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$99.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$95.57.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$78.60 on Monday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$63.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$105.79. The stock has a market cap of C$5.01 billion and a PE ratio of 4.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$70.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.2583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

(Get Rating)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.