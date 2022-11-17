Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Tim Lawlor Sells 19,766 Shares

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) insider Tim Lawlor sold 19,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 661 ($7.77), for a total transaction of £130,653.26 ($153,529.10).

Vistry Group Price Performance

Shares of Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 635 ($7.46) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Vistry Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 502 ($5.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,228 ($14.43). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 631.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 776.10. The company has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 647.96.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Vistry Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a GBX 23 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vistry Group Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on VTY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 772 ($9.07) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vistry Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,560 ($18.33) to GBX 840 ($9.87) in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vistry Group to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,241 ($14.58) to GBX 710 ($8.34) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,048.67 ($12.32).

(Get Rating)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.