FY2022 EPS Estimates for InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Lowered by Desjardins

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIPGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a report issued on Sunday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

InterRent REIT Stock Performance

InterRent REIT has a 1-year low of C$7.31 and a 1-year high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

InterRent REIT Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

