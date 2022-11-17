FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trican Well Service in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Trican Well Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

TCW has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.75 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.94.

Trican Well Service Price Performance

Trican Well Service Company Profile

TCW opened at C$3.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$907.43 million and a PE ratio of 28.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.69. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$2.46 and a 1 year high of C$4.90.

(Get Rating)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.