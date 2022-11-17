Brad Greve Acquires 20 Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) insider Brad Greve bought 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 736 ($8.65) per share, with a total value of £147.20 ($172.97).
Brad Greve also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 14th, Brad Greve bought 18 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 822 ($9.66) per share, with a total value of £147.96 ($173.87).
BAE Systems Stock Performance
BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 769.80 ($9.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 799.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 787.82. BAE Systems plc has a 52-week low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 856.81 ($10.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £23.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,717.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
Read More
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.