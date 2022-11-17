Brad Greve Acquires 20 Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) insider Brad Greve bought 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 736 ($8.65) per share, with a total value of £147.20 ($172.97).

Brad Greve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BAE Systems alerts:

On Friday, October 14th, Brad Greve bought 18 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 822 ($9.66) per share, with a total value of £147.96 ($173.87).

BAE Systems Stock Performance

BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 769.80 ($9.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 799.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 787.82. BAE Systems plc has a 52-week low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 856.81 ($10.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £23.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,717.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAE Systems Company Profile

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.58) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($11.99) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 965 ($11.34) to GBX 1,000 ($11.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 970 ($11.40) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 953.60 ($11.21).

(Get Rating)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.