Tim Steiner Buys 16 Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Stock

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2022

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDOGet Rating) insider Tim Steiner purchased 16 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 926 ($10.88) per share, for a total transaction of £148.16 ($174.10).

Tim Steiner also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 17th, Tim Steiner purchased 33 shares of Ocado Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.37) per share, for a total transaction of £150.81 ($177.22).

Ocado Group Price Performance

Shares of OCDO opened at GBX 726 ($8.53) on Thursday. Ocado Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,964.50 ($23.08). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 576.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 740.93. The company has a market cap of £5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 775 ($9.11) to GBX 740 ($8.70) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ocado Group to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($5.88) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,415 ($16.63) to GBX 1,290 ($15.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,426 ($16.76).

Ocado Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

