Tim Steiner Buys 16 Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) insider Tim Steiner purchased 16 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 926 ($10.88) per share, for a total transaction of £148.16 ($174.10).

Tim Steiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Tim Steiner purchased 33 shares of Ocado Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.37) per share, for a total transaction of £150.81 ($177.22).

Ocado Group Price Performance

Shares of OCDO opened at GBX 726 ($8.53) on Thursday. Ocado Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,964.50 ($23.08). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 576.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 740.93. The company has a market cap of £5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ocado Group Company Profile

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 775 ($9.11) to GBX 740 ($8.70) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ocado Group to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($5.88) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,415 ($16.63) to GBX 1,290 ($15.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,426 ($16.76).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

