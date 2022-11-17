Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$28.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DND. Scotiabank set a C$31.00 price objective on Dye & Durham and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$33.00 to C$27.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$31.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Dye & Durham Stock Performance

Dye & Durham stock opened at C$13.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$923.62 million and a P/E ratio of 41.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.72. Dye & Durham has a 52 week low of C$11.63 and a 52 week high of C$50.49.

Dye & Durham Announces Dividend

Dye & Durham Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Dye & Durham’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

(Get Rating)

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.