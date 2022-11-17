Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CSH.UN. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.25 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$11.67.

Shares of TSE CSH.UN opened at C$8.22 on Monday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a one year low of C$7.58 and a one year high of C$13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 411.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 314.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,060.00%.

In related news, Director Sharon Sallows bought 10,000 shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,749 shares in the company, valued at C$205,191.36.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

