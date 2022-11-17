Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.14.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Performance

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock opened at C$14.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$12.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.91.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.