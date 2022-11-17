Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$14.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.14.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE CHP.UN opened at C$14.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.85. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52 week low of C$12.18 and a 52 week high of C$15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.86.

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.