CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Given New C$4.35 Price Target at Scotiabank

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CEU. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.70 to C$3.85 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.44.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$2.92 on Monday. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$1.72 and a 52-week high of C$3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.55. The firm has a market cap of C$744.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

