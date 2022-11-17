CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Given New C$4.35 Price Target at Scotiabank

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CEU. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.70 to C$3.85 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.44.
CES Energy Solutions Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$2.92 on Monday. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$1.72 and a 52-week high of C$3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.55. The firm has a market cap of C$744.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23.
CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
Featured Stories
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.