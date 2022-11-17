CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
CEU has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.70 to C$3.85 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.44.
CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$2.92 on Monday. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$1.72 and a 12-month high of C$3.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$744.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.55.
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
