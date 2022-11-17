Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$13.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

APR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.33.

Shares of TSE:APR.UN opened at C$11.95 on Monday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$11.35 and a 12-month high of C$15.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$474.54 million and a PE ratio of 4.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.38.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

